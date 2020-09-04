Tikhanovskaya Calls on UN to Send Monitoring Mission to Belarus

Former Belorusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to deploy a monitoring mission to Belarus to observe the ongoing protests in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Former Belorusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to deploy a monitoring mission to Belarus to observe the ongoing protests in the country.

"We urge the United Nations to send the immediate international monitoring mission to Belarus to document the situation on the ground," Tikhanovskaya said during an informal meeting of the UN Security Council.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of having resorted to excessive violence during the protests.