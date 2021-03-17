UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Calls On US To Impose Sanctions On Belarusian State-Owned Enterprises

Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Tikhanovskaya Calls on US to Impose Sanctions on Belarusian State-Owned Enterprises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States should further assist Belarusian opposition by imposing additional sanctions on Minsk that will target state-owned enterprises, judiciary and oligarchs, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, said on Wednesday.

"At the same time, it's not words but actions that matter. We call on the US to impose sanctions against state-owned enterprises, the judiciary and oligarchs. Sanctions are one of the most effective measures," Tikhanovskaya told a US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee virtual meeting.

The Belarusian opposition leader also called on Washington to help with international mediation through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and consider increasing the support for the pressing needs of Belarussians.

"We call on the US to use its diplomacy to isolate Lukashenko by curbing international agreements .

.. between the [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko 'regime' and other countries," Tikhanovskaya added.

She also mentioned that Belarus needs a new presidential election through peaceful to end the political and humanitarian crisis.

"To step out of this political and humanitarian crisis in Belarus, we need new elections. But we need these new elections through peaceful dialogue with the 'regime', but we see that the regime doesn't respond to our calls for negotiations," Tikhanovskaya said.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country. The US and the European Union have slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and protest suppression.

