MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday expressed concern over the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow had prepared a law enforcement contingent ready to be sent to Belarus if asked by Minsk.

Last week, Putin said he had formed a reserve police force at the request of his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. Putin added that Russia would only deploy the force if Belarusian extremists cross the border and engage in criminal activities.

"We are demanding all countries to respect the sovereignty of Belarus. At the same time we are extremely concerned with Mr. Putin's statements [about readiness] to send Russian OMON [riot police] to Belarus.

it would be a gross violation of Belarus' sovereignty and have severe consequences for the Belarus-Russia relations," Tikhanovskaya, a former presidential candidate, said, according to her office.

A wave of protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.