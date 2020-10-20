UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Discusses Settlement Of Crisis In Belarus With Swiss Lawmakers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

Tikhanovskaya Discusses Settlement of Crisis in Belarus With Swiss Lawmakers

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has discussed Switzerland's possible support for negotiations on a way out of the Belarusian political crisis with Swiss lawmakers during a meeting in Vilnius, where she is currently in self-exile, the opposition figure's press service said in a statement.

"Representatives of Switzerland have arrived in Vilnius. During the meeting, they discuss how Switzerland can support the Belarusian people and participate in negotiations on Belarus' way out of the political crisis," the statement released on Tikhanovskaya's Telegram channel read.

The participants also touched upon the arrest of a Swiss citizen on September 19 in Minsk for participating in an unauthorized demonstration. A criminal investigation was subsequently launched. The Swiss government and the embassy in Belarus are currently working to ensure the citizen's release.

In addition, Tikhanovskaya raised the issue of assisting Belarusian athletes who suffered for their political views and discussed establishing a dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

According to the statement, Belarusian swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia, who condemned violence by security forces toward protesters, also took part in the meeting. Herasimenia moved to Lithuania and is currently heading the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation, which was established in August to provide legal, financial and psychological support to those representatives of the Belarusian sports industry who suffered for their political stance.

Earlier in October, Belarusian athletes appealed to the IOC with a request to investigate the alleged oppression of the republic's athletes for political reasons and asked to suspend funding for the National Committee's membership in the IOC until the situation is clarified.

