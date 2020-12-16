UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Discussing Delivery Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine To Belarus With EU

Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:11 PM

Tikhanovskaya Discussing Delivery of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine to Belarus With EU

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is discussing procuring shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for Belarus with the European Commission and the German government, the politician's press office said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is discussing procuring shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for Belarus with the European Commission and the German government, the politician's press office said Wednesday.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is discussing with European structures, the European Commission and the German government, in particular, the supply of vaccines and vaccinations for Belarusian doctors who work with COVID patients," Tikhanovskaya's office said in a statement.

The politician has maintained a busy schedule meeting with a variety of European and Western leaders since her flight from Belarus in August on the back of mass anti-government protests which she rose to lead.

According to the press office, the issue was discussed at a meeting with Oliver Varhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement where the two sides agreed that the "current EU budget allocated for aid to Belarus allows for the organization of such deliveries," adding that "in this case, the consent of the regime [of current President Alexander Lukashenko] is necessary and European officials are ready for talks about this.

"

Tikhanovskaya believes that possible shipments can be made from Germany or from Poland and Lithuania, which are set to produce Pfizer-developed vaccines.

The statement acknowledged that Belarusian authorities are already buying up Russian made vaccines but the introduction of another vaccine would allow citizens and specialists to have a variety.

The Belarusian government has allocated nearly $20 million in next year's budget for the procurement of the Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine, estimated to fetch around two million doses. Around 100 Belarusians have already been vaccinated as part of the phase 3 trial.

Tikhanovskaya rose to prominence in the runup to the August 9 presidential election when she stepped in to lead the opposition in place of her jailed husband, Sergey Tikhanovsky. Mass unrest broke out after the election results showed Lukashenko secure a sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote.

