Tikhanovskaya Engagement in US Reached 'Unprecedented' Level - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's engagement in the United States this week has reached an unprecedented level for such a figure from the Eastern European country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The level of engagement that we saw yesterday with Ms. Tikhanovskaya was an unprecedented level of engagement with a Belarusian leader in this century," Price said.

Tikhanovskaya on Monday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Under Secretary Victoria Nuland, and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, Price said.

The Belarusian opposition leader will stay in Washington until July 23 before heading to New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before the end of the month.

According to her press office, Tikhanovskaya will also meet with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and several senators on Tuesday.

Tikhanovskaya has said she will ask US officials to take action against the Belarusian government including with sanctions.

Belarus' opposition has not recognized the results of the most recent election, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which generally declined by February.

Minsk has opened criminal cases against several opposition leaders and other persons on charges linked to anti-government rallies.