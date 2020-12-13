UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Expected To Hold Series Of Talks In Germany, Belgium Starting Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader in exile and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovkaya is expected to start four-day working visits to Berlin and Belgium on Sunday to hold talks with senior German and Belgian officials, as well as EU institutions.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will visit Berlin and Brussels on December 13-16 to accomplish the most urgent task: to stop violence and disorder against Belarusians. This is the first step towards a political dialogue that should lead to a resolution of the political crisis in Belarus and new presidential elections," Tikhanovskaya's webpage read.

The Belarusian opposition leader is expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo among others.

Belarus is experiencing political turmoil since the August 9 election, when incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko's victory, declared by the country's Central Electoral Commission, was not recognized by the opposition. Large-scale anti-government protests are ongoing to this day, as the opposition and its supporters believe that Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

Shortly after the election, the opposition leader fled to Lithuania, from where she continues rallying support from European leaders.

The Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly said that anti-government demonstrations in the republic were being coordinated from abroad.

