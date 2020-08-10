UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Files Complaint With Belarusian Election Watchdog Over Presidential Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has filed a complaint with the Belarusian Central Election Commission over the results of the presidential vote, the electoral watchdog said Monday.

According to the latest update from the commission, incumbent Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.

08 percent, Tikhanovskaya is in second place with 10.09 percent.

"Svetlana has been to the CEC today, the complaint has been submitted," a representative of the commission said.

