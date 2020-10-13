UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Gives Belarus Gov't 13 Days To Fulfill Demands, Warns Of Nationwide Strike

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:04 PM

Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya warned on Tuesday that all the enterprises across the country would start a strike if the government failed to fulfill three demands: President Alexander Lukashenko should resign, violence against protesters should end, and all the political prisoners should be released

"Two months of political crisis, violence and iniquity � we have had enough ... The regime has 13 days to fulfill our three demands: 1. Lukashenko should announce resignation. 2. Street violence should be completely eliminated.

3. All the political prisoners should be released. If our demands are not met by October 25, the entire country will peacefully go to the streets with the People's Ultimatum. On October 26, a nationwide strike of all the enterprises will start, all the roads will be blocked, state stores will see collapsing sales. You have 13 days to fulfill the three demands," Tikhanovskaya said in a statement.

During these 13 days, Belarusians will continue their "peaceful and steady" protests, the ex-presidential candidate went on to say.

