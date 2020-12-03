Tikhanovskaya Is Ready to Head Belarus During Transition Period

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said on Thursday that she is ready to be at the head of the country during the transition period prior to the new election.

Tikhanovskaya previously stressed that she does not position herself as a future president.

"I announce officially that I am ready to head the country during the transition period," Tikhanovskaya said in a videoaddress.

The politician noted that she wants to bring together the best experts and representatives of the democratic forces to help Belarus avoid "shocks" in the transition period.

"We have already drafted a concept of the new election and a constitutional reform that will be carried out after the departure of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko," Tikhanovskaya said.