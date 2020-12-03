UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Is Ready To Head Belarus During Transition Period

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Tikhanovskaya Is Ready to Head Belarus During Transition Period

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said on Thursday that she is ready to be at the head of the country during the transition period prior to the new election.

Tikhanovskaya previously stressed that she does not position herself as a future president.

"I announce officially that I am ready to head the country during the transition period," Tikhanovskaya said in a videoaddress.

The politician noted that she wants to bring together the best experts and representatives of the democratic forces to help Belarus avoid "shocks" in the transition period.

"We have already drafted a concept of the new election and a constitutional reform that will be carried out after the departure of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko," Tikhanovskaya said.

Related Topics

Election Belarus Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif returns to jail after ending parole

43 seconds ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

3 minutes ago

Capitalising on faith in human convergence between ..

16 minutes ago

China's Plan for Int'l Health QR Code Does Not Req ..

10 minutes ago

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

35 minutes ago

Thailand to Boost Average Spending Per Trip to Rev ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.