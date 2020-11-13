UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya, Latvian Leadership To Discuss Minsk Sanctions, Hockey World Cup On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Tikhanovskaya, Latvian Leadership to Discuss Minsk Sanctions, Hockey World Cup on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former presidential candidate for the Belarusian opposition, on Friday will hold meetings with the Latvian leadership to discuss the extension of sanctions against Belarusian officials and the boycott of the 2021 Hockey World Championship, the politician's office said.

According to the office, Tikhanovskaya is set to hold talks with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, President Egils Levits and Prime Minster Krisjanis Karins as part of her working visit to the Baltic state.

"Among other topics, sanctions will be discussed: the expansion of sanctions against security forces who attack civilians, and economic sanctions, as well as the boycott of the 2021 World Hockey Championship [slated to be held in Minsk and Riga] and support of civil society: students, teachers, all those repressed," the office said in a statement.

During the visit, Tikhanovskaya is also expected to deliver a speech at the Riga conference to address the human rights situation in Belarus, meet with the Belarusian diaspora and participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Freedom Monument.

Belarus plunged into a prolonged political crisis following the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.

Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania following the presidential election and has since met with foreign officials to discuss ways to settle the crisis in Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Hockey Attack World Civil Society Visit Minsk Riga Belarus Lithuania August All Opposition

Recent Stories

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

27 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

38 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

48 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

48 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.