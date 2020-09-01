UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Meets With Vice President Of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Tikhanovskaya Meets With Vice President of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday held a meeting with Karl Lamers, the vice president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"Political meeting with Prof. h. c. Dr. Karl A. Lamers, Member of the German Bundestag [federal parliament] since 1994 and Vice-President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly," Tikhanovskaya's campaign team shared a photo of the two politicians on Telegram.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

Related Topics

Election Assembly NATO Vote German August Opposition

