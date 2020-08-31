Tikhanovskaya Plans to Address UN Security Council, PACE in September - Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya plans to address the UN Security Council and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in September, the politician's press service said Monday.

"She is already scheduled to speak at the UNSC meeting on September 4, and at PACE on September 8," the press service said.