UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Plans To Address UN Security Council, PACE In September - Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Tikhanovskaya Plans to Address UN Security Council, PACE in September - Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya plans to address the UN Security Council and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in September, the politician's press service said Monday.

"She is already scheduled to speak at the UNSC meeting on September 4, and at PACE on September 8," the press service said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Europe September Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

‘We couldn’t bowl well,’ says Babar Azam

10 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Abha Airport

21 minutes ago

Pak Army’s relief efforts continue in rain-hit a ..

32 minutes ago

Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan ..

50 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.