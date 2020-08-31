Tikhanovskaya Plans to Address UN Security Council, PACE in September - Press Service

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya plans to address the UN Security Council and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in September, the politician's press service said on Monday

"She is already scheduled to speak at the UNSC meeting on September 4, and at PACE on September 8," the press service said.

This information is further confirmed by a draft agenda of the September 8 meeting of the PACE committee on political affairs and democracy, which lists Tikhanovskaya and an unnamed representative of the National Assembly of Belarus as speakers.

The Belarusian opposition is ready to consider the possibility of international mediation in establishing a dialogue with the authorities of the republic, according to Tikhanovskaya's office.

"We have always said that we advocate for a peaceful settlement of the crisis and are open to negotiations. We are ready to consider the possibility of mediation by international organizations to facilitate the start of a dialogue," the press service said, citing the politician.

Tikhanovskaya also has held talks with seven European leaders and ten foreign ministers, according to her office.

"She has personally had ten conversations, both in person and by phone, with foreign ministers of various countries, from France to Canada, and seven talks with leaders - presidents and prime ministers - of European countries, from Ireland to Poland, including the head of the European Union government, Ursula von der Leyen," the office said in a statement.

In her address to the European Parliament last week, Tikhanovskaya said that the Belarusian opposition was ready to appoint negotiators for talks with the government and open to international mediation.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned against forcing mediation by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) or any other foreign actor between the government and people of Belarus, saying that Belarusians will be able to determine the desired form of a national dialogue on their own.