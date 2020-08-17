UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Ready To Act As Belarusian National Leader To Prepare New Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Tikhanovskaya Ready to Act as Belarusian National Leader to Prepare New Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Monday she was ready to act as the national leader in order to prepare a legal framework for a new transparent presidential election, which should be recognized by the international community.

"I have never had any illusions regarding my political career. I have never wanted to be a politician. However, destiny had other plans, and I have found myself on the front line of the fight against iniquity and injustice ... You had trust in me and gave me force ... I am ready to take responsibility and act as the national leader in these tough times to help the country calm down and enter a normal period.

We need to set free all the political prisoners and quickly prepare a legal framework and conditions for a new presidential election, which will be fair and transparent and will be unequivocally recognized by the global community," Tikhanovskaya said in a new video address.

Tikhanovskaya expressed gratitude to her supporters, praising their courage and solidarity, and pledging that the Names of those killed in protests would never be forgotten.

"Belarus' independence is the top priority, this is something we cannot lose," Tikhanovskaya added.

She also called on law enforcement agents to abstain from violence.

Related Topics

Election Independence All From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Ind ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Indonesian President on In ..

36 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

44 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 August 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.