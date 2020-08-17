Tikhanovskaya Ready to Act as Belarusian National Leader to Prepare New Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Monday she was ready to act as the national leader in order to prepare a legal framework for a new transparent presidential election, which should be recognized by the international community.

"I have never had any illusions regarding my political career. I have never wanted to be a politician. However, destiny had other plans, and I have found myself on the front line of the fight against iniquity and injustice ... You had trust in me and gave me force ... I am ready to take responsibility and act as the national leader in these tough times to help the country calm down and enter a normal period.

We need to set free all the political prisoners and quickly prepare a legal framework and conditions for a new presidential election, which will be fair and transparent and will be unequivocally recognized by the global community," Tikhanovskaya said in a new video address.

Tikhanovskaya expressed gratitude to her supporters, praising their courage and solidarity, and pledging that the Names of those killed in protests would never be forgotten.

"Belarus' independence is the top priority, this is something we cannot lose," Tikhanovskaya added.

She also called on law enforcement agents to abstain from violence.