Tikhanovskaya Receives Special Award At International Economic Forum In Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

Tikhanovskaya Receives Special Award at International Economic Forum in Poland

Former Belarusian presidential candidate and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has received a special award at an international economic forum held in the Polish city of Karpacz, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The award ceremony took place during the forum, at which Tikhanovskaya arrived on Wednesday. The event is the largest of its kind in Eastern Europe and is unofficially called Eastern European Davos.

The award ceremony took place during the forum, at which Tikhanovskaya arrived on Wednesday. The event is the largest of its kind in Eastern Europe and is unofficially called Eastern European Davos.

During the event, the host of the ceremony named Tikhanovskaya, present in the hall, as "the elected president of Belarus."

Earlier in the day, Tihanovskaya met in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. She was provided with a government plane to get to Karpacz. The Belarusian opposition figure is being guarded by employees of the Polish state guard service.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European People's Party, on Wednesday said that the European Union should consider nominating Tikhanovskaya and her husband, who is currently in a Belarusian prison for a Nobel Peace prize.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election on August 9, which saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

