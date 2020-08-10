UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Refuses To Recognize Official Election Results In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Tikhanovskaya Refuses to Recognize Official Election Results in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya does not recognize the official presidential election results announced by the central Election Commission, her campaign office told Sputnik Monday, adding that opposition's estimates showed Tikhanovskaya had secured between 70 and 90 percent of the ballots at some polling places.

According to preliminary results by the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.23 percent of votes, while Tikhanovskaya has received 9.

9 percent.

"Yesterday, we received the information from those polling stations where the votes were really counted and nothing was falsified. Svetlana has won. She has gained from 70 percent up to 90 percent of votes at some of them. How do you think we can normally perceive what CEC is saying today, given this information?" spokeswoman Olga Kovalkova said.

She stressed that it was impossible for a candidate in Belarus to gain 90 percent at one polling station and some 3 percent at another one.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Belarus From Opposition

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

52 minutes ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

1 hour ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

1 hour ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

1 hour ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.