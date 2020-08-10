Tikhanovskaya Refuses to Recognize Official Election Results in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya does not recognize the official presidential election results announced by the central Election Commission, her campaign office told Sputnik Monday, adding that opposition's estimates showed Tikhanovskaya had secured between 70 and 90 percent of the ballots at some polling places.

According to preliminary results by the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.23 percent of votes, while Tikhanovskaya has received 9.

9 percent.

"Yesterday, we received the information from those polling stations where the votes were really counted and nothing was falsified. Svetlana has won. She has gained from 70 percent up to 90 percent of votes at some of them. How do you think we can normally perceive what CEC is saying today, given this information?" spokeswoman Olga Kovalkova said.

She stressed that it was impossible for a candidate in Belarus to gain 90 percent at one polling station and some 3 percent at another one.