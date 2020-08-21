Tikhanovskaya Reiterates Call for New Transparent Election in Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya stressed that violence should end in her country and a new transparent election should be held.

"Belarus has waken up. Hundreds of thousands of people are going out to the streets in cities and villages to say 'go away'. Thousands of workers have declared strikes to say 'it is enough', stop lying and threatening us, stop the arbitrariness and violence. Violence should end, political prisoners should be released, and a new election should be held, it should be free, fair and transparent.

This is what the Belarusian people want, their demands should be heard," Tikhanovskaya said at a press conference.

The politician reiterated her call on all the global powers to respect Belarusian sovereignty.

"I believe that the people will be heard, we have always been told that the president [Alexander Lukashenko] loves the country and the people. I believe what he sees now is a clear indication that people want changes. I hope very much that common sense will prevail, the people will be heard, they [the government] will agree to talk, and a new, transparent and fair election will be held," Tikhanovskaya said.