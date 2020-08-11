UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Safe In Lithuania, Has National Visa For 1 Year - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has a national visa and can stay in Lithuania for a year, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said Tuesday.

"Apparently, she experienced some pressure .

.. And she was forced to leave the country. She had our national visa, so she can stay in Lithuania for one year without any restrictions," Linkevicius told the BBC broadcaster, adding that Tikhanovskaya was safe and reunited with her children.

