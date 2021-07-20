UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Says Asked Blinken To Appeal To Russia To Play Constructive Role In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

Former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday said she has asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in her country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday said she has asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in her country.

"I called on [the United States] to strengthen help for our civil society, economically and politically pressure the regime, and appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in the crisis resolution," Tikhanovskaya said via Twitter after the meeting on Monday.

Tilkhanovskaya also said that she thanked Blinken for supporting the Belarusian democratic aspirations.

