Tikhanovskaya Says Asked Blinken To Appeal To Russia To Play Constructive Role In Belarus
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:34 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday said she has asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in her country.
"I called on [the United States] to strengthen help for our civil society, economically and politically pressure the regime, and appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in the crisis resolution," Tikhanovskaya said via Twitter after the meeting on Monday.
Tilkhanovskaya also said that she thanked Blinken for supporting the Belarusian democratic aspirations.