Tikhanovskaya Says Asked Blinken to Appeal to Russia to Play Constructive Role in Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday said she has asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in her country.

"I called on [the United States] to strengthen help for our civil society, economically and politically pressure the regime, and appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in the crisis resolution," Tikhanovskaya said via Twitter after the meeting on Monday.

Tilkhanovskaya also said that she thanked Blinken for supporting the Belarusian democratic aspirations.