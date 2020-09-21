MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition figure who finished second to incumbent Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus's August 9 presidential election, has said that more than 100 people were detained in Belarus on Sunday for participating in unsanctioned protests.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry has yet to confirm the exact number of people who have been detained during the latest day of opposition protests. Olga Chemodanova, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, told Sputnik earlier in the day that at least 10 people were detained in Minsk, adding that security forces in Brest also fired warning shots with flash-bang rounds to prevent attacks on police officers.

"More than 100 people were detained today," Tikhanovskaya said in a post published on her official Telegram channel.

A series of unsanctioned opposition protests have been held across Belarus in the weeks that have followed the presidential election.

Belarus's opposition has rejected the results of the election, which saw Lukashenko win more than 80 percent of the vote.