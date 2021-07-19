WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Belarusian opposition will triumph with US President Joe Biden's help, former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told The National Interest.

"With Biden's help we will prevail," Tikhanovskaya said.

The opposition leader is on a visit to the US, during which she plans to meet with high-level officials, politicians and experts.

On Sunday, Tikhanovskaya talked with the Belarusian diaspora in Washington. She also has scheduled meetings at the Department of State.

After incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won the Belarusian presidential race in August 2020 for the sixth time, the country witnessed massive protests by the opposition contesting the outcome of the election. The opposition claims electoral fraud, asserting that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The West has sided with the opposition and refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory.