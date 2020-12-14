UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Says Europe Can Do Nothing But Express Concerns About Situation In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

Tikhanovskaya Says Europe Can Do Nothing But Express Concerns About Situation in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Europe only expresses concerns about the political crisis in Belarus but cannot actually do anything about it, Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with the New Yorker magazine.

"When I was just a regular person, I used to think that Europe was so close and so big, and its leaders so powerful that they would surely do something; they couldn't stand idly by. Now I see that although they have been expressing their concern”their solidarity”there is nothing they can really do," Tikhanovskaya said in the interview out Sunday.

According to the opposition leader, European countries have been working on introducing economic sanctions against Belarusian officials for several months, but the process is rather slow and complicated, with the leaders "always looking over their shoulders at Russia.

"

"I grew up in a family that taught us to always be grateful. So that may be my mistake. I am gradually coming to realize that I shouldn't be grateful for mere statements of concern”that we need to demand concrete action. I'm learning, very slowly," Tikhanovskaya added.

After the August 9 presidential election resulted in incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's victory, Belarus has been gripped by mass protests, as the opposition considers the vote to have been rigged. The opposition and its supporters believe that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.

Related Topics

Election Russia Europe Vote Minsk Belarus May August Sunday Family Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 December 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEâ€™s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

10 hours ago

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

12 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.