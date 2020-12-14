Tikhanovskaya Says Europe Can Do Nothing But Express Concerns About Situation in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Europe only expresses concerns about the political crisis in Belarus but cannot actually do anything about it, Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with the New Yorker magazine.

"When I was just a regular person, I used to think that Europe was so close and so big, and its leaders so powerful that they would surely do something; they couldn't stand idly by. Now I see that although they have been expressing their concern”their solidarity”there is nothing they can really do," Tikhanovskaya said in the interview out Sunday.

According to the opposition leader, European countries have been working on introducing economic sanctions against Belarusian officials for several months, but the process is rather slow and complicated, with the leaders "always looking over their shoulders at Russia.

"I grew up in a family that taught us to always be grateful. So that may be my mistake. I am gradually coming to realize that I shouldn't be grateful for mere statements of concern”that we need to demand concrete action. I'm learning, very slowly," Tikhanovskaya added.

After the August 9 presidential election resulted in incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's victory, Belarus has been gripped by mass protests, as the opposition considers the vote to have been rigged. The opposition and its supporters believe that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.