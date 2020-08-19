UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Says European Council Should Not Recognize Results Of Belarus' Election

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

Tikhanovskaya Says European Council Should Not Recognize Results of Belarus' Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the European Council not to recognize the results of the presidential election in her country, which saw incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko re-elected to his sixth term in office.

In her new video address, Tikhanovskaya stressed that the presidential election, held on August 9, was "neither fair nor transparent", and its results were falsified.

"I call on you not to recognize these fraudulent elections. Mr. Lukashenko has lost all the legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world. In order to facilitate a peaceful transition of power in my country, I have initiated the National Coordination Council of Belarus. It will lead the process of peaceful transition of power via dialogue.

It will immediately call for a new fair and democratic presidential election with international supervision. Honorable leaders of Europe, I call on you to support the awakening of Belarus," Tikhanovskaya said.

The politician also called on the global community to respect the principles of international law, "the sovereignty of Belarus and the choice of the Belarusian people."

"People who went out to defend their vote in the streets of their cities all across Belarus were brutally beaten, imprisoned and tortured by the regime, desperately clinging on to power. Hundreds were injured. At least two people lost their lives," Tikhanovskaya said, emphasizing that the events are unfolding "in the middle of Europe."

Related Topics

Election Injured World Europe Vote Lead Belarus August All Opposition

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 successfully c ..

12 seconds ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 August 2020

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

FIFA: new dates for teams to reduce delays

8 hours ago

ADIHEX’s 18th edition to be extended to seven-da ..

9 hours ago

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.