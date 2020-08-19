Tikhanovskaya Says European Council Should Not Recognize Results of Belarus' Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the European Council not to recognize the results of the presidential election in her country, which saw incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko re-elected to his sixth term in office.

In her new video address, Tikhanovskaya stressed that the presidential election, held on August 9, was "neither fair nor transparent", and its results were falsified.

"I call on you not to recognize these fraudulent elections. Mr. Lukashenko has lost all the legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world. In order to facilitate a peaceful transition of power in my country, I have initiated the National Coordination Council of Belarus. It will lead the process of peaceful transition of power via dialogue.

It will immediately call for a new fair and democratic presidential election with international supervision. Honorable leaders of Europe, I call on you to support the awakening of Belarus," Tikhanovskaya said.

The politician also called on the global community to respect the principles of international law, "the sovereignty of Belarus and the choice of the Belarusian people."

"People who went out to defend their vote in the streets of their cities all across Belarus were brutally beaten, imprisoned and tortured by the regime, desperately clinging on to power. Hundreds were injured. At least two people lost their lives," Tikhanovskaya said, emphasizing that the events are unfolding "in the middle of Europe."