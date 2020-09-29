Tikhanovskaya Says Macron Pledges to Assist Talks for Resolving Belarus Political Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday, following her talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Lithuania, that the French leader promised to do everything possible to assist the negotiations aimed at settling the political crisis in her country.

"He has promised to do everything possible to assist negotiations [on resolving] the political crisis in our country ... He said we are pressed for time, as many people suffer because of the regime, many people are jailed, and he would do everything to help, to ensure that all the political prisoners are released," Tikhanovskaya told reporters, as quoted by Baltic news portal Delfi.