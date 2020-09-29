UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Says Macron Pledges To Assist Talks For Resolving Belarus Political Crisis

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Tikhanovskaya Says Macron Pledges to Assist Talks for Resolving Belarus Political Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday, following her talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Lithuania, that the French leader promised to do everything possible to assist the negotiations aimed at settling the political crisis in her country.

"He has promised to do everything possible to assist negotiations [on resolving] the political crisis in our country ... He said we are pressed for time, as many people suffer because of the regime, many people are jailed, and he would do everything to help, to ensure that all the political prisoners are released," Tikhanovskaya told reporters, as quoted by Baltic news portal Delfi.

Related Topics

Lithuania All Opposition

Recent Stories

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

13 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

25 minutes ago

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

34 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

2 hours ago

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.