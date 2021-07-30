UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Says Putin Was Not Mentioned During Her Meeting With Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not mentioned during her recent meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"We were concentrated on Belarus," Tikhanovskaya told CNN when asked whether she and Biden spoke about Putin.

Tikhanovskaya described the meeting as "warm" and said she was grateful for having a meeting with the US president because it was very important for the people of Belarus.

"It's not about promises, it's about commitment," she said, adding that the meeting was "a clear message to the Belarusian people [and] the cronies of the regime.

Tikhanovskaya met with Biden on Wednesday at the White House. During her visit to the United States, which began on July 18, Tikhanovskaya met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Belarus has experienced a political crisis after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in protests across the country that fizzled out by February.

