Tikhanovskaya Says She Has Got 60-70% of Vote at 'Fair' Polling Places Across Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was forced to flee to Lithuania after the presidential election, said on Friday she had in fact got up to 70 percent of the vote at some polling places, and invited Belarusians to sign a petition calling for a new vote count.

According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

"We, those who want changes, form the majority, and I can even cite documented proof: copies of protocols.

I have received 60-70 percent of the vote in the areas where commissions conducted a fair vote count, as much as 90 percent at the Novaya Borovaya [polling place]. Belarusians will never choose to live with the old government, the majority does not believe in his victory. We have always said that our choice should be protected peacefully, without any violence," Tikhanovskaya said in her new video address.

She also urged Belarusians to sign a petition calling for a new vote count with participation of independent observers.