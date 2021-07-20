UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Says She Hopes To Meet With Biden Despite No Meeting Being Scheduled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Tikhanovskaya Says She Hopes to Meet With Biden Despite No Meeting Being Scheduled

Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday that he hopes to meet with US President Joe Biden during her stay in Washington, though no such meeting having been scheduled

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday that he hopes to meet with US President Joe Biden during her stay in Washington, though no such meeting having been scheduled.

"We would like to meet with President Biden. It was not scheduled, but just maybe by chance we will be able to meet him," Tikhanovskaya said during conversation at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Tikhanovskaya expressed confidence that Biden is interested in Belarus and urged him to support the country.

"I am sure he knows the situation," she said.

Tikhanovskaya pointed out that during this visit to the United States, her delegation has been conducting a number of high-level meetings.

On Monday, Tikhanovskaya met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and is scheduled to meet with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as well as other officials.

In July 2019, the Russian Ministry of Justice designated the Atlantic Council as an undesirable organization on the territory of Russia, saying its activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the state.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Visit Belarus United States Tank July 2019 Opposition

Recent Stories

Anti-Pakistan lobby wants to start hybrid war: She ..

3 minutes ago

Vaccination centers to be closed only on first day ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq reels as dozens killed in IS suicide blast on ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Wants Overhaul of Belarus' Diplomatic M ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Decision to Exit Open Skies Treaty Final, ..

18 minutes ago

Spare parts shop gutted

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.