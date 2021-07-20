Tikhanovskaya Says She Hopes to Meet With Biden Despite No Meeting Being Scheduled

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday that he hopes to meet with US President Joe Biden during her stay in Washington, though no such meeting having been scheduled.

"We would like to meet with President Biden. It was not scheduled, but just maybe by chance we will be able to meet him," Tikhanovskaya said during conversation at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Tikhanovskaya expressed confidence that Biden is interested in Belarus and urged him to support the country.

"I am sure he knows the situation," she said.

Tikhanovskaya pointed out that during this visit to the United States, her delegation has been conducting a number of high-level meetings.

On Monday, Tikhanovskaya met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and is scheduled to meet with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as well as other officials.

In July 2019, the Russian Ministry of Justice designated the Atlantic Council as an undesirable organization on the territory of Russia, saying its activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the state.