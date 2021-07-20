UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Says She Hopes To Return To Belarus This Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently visiting the United States, said on Tuesday that she expects to return to Belarus sometimes this year.

"I can't name you the date but [it will be] when I understand that I am more necessary in Belarus than in my job out of the country," Tikhanovskaya said during an Atlantic Council event. "But I hope that will happen this year."

