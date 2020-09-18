Tikhanovskaya Says UN Rapporteur on Human Rights Needs to Be Able to Enter Belarus Freely

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on Friday, in her address at the United Nations Human Rights Council, for international engagement in resolving the crisis in Belarus, and also stressed that the UN special rapporteur on human rights needs to be able to enter Belarus freely.

Tikhanovskaya reaffirmed the opposition forces' willingness to talk with the authorities and seek peaceful solution to the crisis.

"Belarus has taken an obligation ... to observe and respect human dignity and basic human rights, such as freedom of opinion and assembly .

.. The international community has the right to react in strongest terms when this obligation is not being met ... Our demands are simple and completely in line with basic international norms: .... we demand to allow entry and free movement to the UN special rapporteur on the situation with human rights in Belarus," Tikhanovskaya said.

"Everything is possible when there is will. Belarus needs fast and resolute decisions," Tikhanovskaya concluded.