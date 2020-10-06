UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Says Unsure About Having Future In Politics - Office

Belarusian opposition figure and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday that she was not confident about her political future, claiming to be a transitional figure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday that she was not confident about her political future, claiming to be a transitional figure.

During the electoral campaign, Tikhanovskaya emphasized her lack of political ambition, promising to immediately schedule another election, open to all potential candidates, if she wins.

According to her team's Telegram channel, Tikhanovskaya held a press briefing in Berlin for the German and international media, during which she insisted on her transitional role, saying she was not sure she saw a political future for herself.

Tikhanovskaya added that she had not wanted this role for herself and doubted she would remain in politics after a new election.

Belarus has been undergoing political turmoil ever since the presidential election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was elected reelected once again. The country's opposition did not accept the results, saying that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. As a result, protests have been taking place across the country daily.

The European Union has refused to recognize Lukashenko as president. Meanwhile, Tikhanovskaya has been having meetings with highly-placed European politicians.

