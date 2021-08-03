Tikhanovskaya, Senior UK Diplomat Discuss 'Wave of Repressions' in Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton discussed on Tuesday what both sides refer to as a crisis in Belarus, including alleged repression and torture of detainees

"It was a pleasure to meet Minister [Wendy], a big supporter of Belarusians, in person today. We discussed the wave of repressions in Belarus, violence, torture against polit[ical] prisoners. I called on the United Kingdom to provide support for free media & be more vocal about the crisis," Tikhanovskaya, who is visiting London, tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the former presidential hopeful met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who pledged to triple financial support to Belarus.

Tikhanovskaya, who is currently based in Lithuania, has emerged as one of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition and its chief representative abroad, where she meets with foreign leaders and high-ranking officials to discuss the situation in the country following her defeat in the August 2020 election.