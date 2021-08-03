UrduPoint.com

Tikhanovskaya, Senior UK Diplomat Discuss 'Wave Of Repressions' In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:38 PM

Tikhanovskaya, Senior UK Diplomat Discuss 'Wave of Repressions' in Belarus

Former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton discussed on Tuesday what both sides refer to as a crisis in Belarus, including alleged repression and torture of detainees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton discussed on Tuesday what both sides refer to as a crisis in Belarus, including alleged repression and torture of detainees.

"It was a pleasure to meet Minister [Wendy], a big supporter of Belarusians, in person today. We discussed the wave of repressions in Belarus, violence, torture against polit[ical] prisoners. I called on the United Kingdom to provide support for free media & be more vocal about the crisis," Tikhanovskaya, who is visiting London, tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the former presidential hopeful met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who pledged to triple financial support to Belarus.

Tikhanovskaya, who is currently based in Lithuania, has emerged as one of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition and its chief representative abroad, where she meets with foreign leaders and high-ranking officials to discuss the situation in the country following her defeat in the August 2020 election.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister London United Kingdom Belarus Lithuania August 2020 Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Scene of Pentagon Shooting Incident Secure, Still ..

Scene of Pentagon Shooting Incident Secure, Still an Active Crime Scene - Securi ..

8 minutes ago
 Deadly wildfire encircles Turkish power plant

Deadly wildfire encircles Turkish power plant

8 minutes ago
 CO Municipal Committee suspended for poor cleanlin ..

CO Municipal Committee suspended for poor cleanliness conditions in Murree

8 minutes ago
 Bipartisan US Legislation Unifies Probe of Mystery ..

Bipartisan US Legislation Unifies Probe of Mystery Weapon Used to Attack America ..

8 minutes ago
 National interest should be kept supreme: Ali Muha ..

National interest should be kept supreme: Ali Muhammad Khan

12 minutes ago
 37 killed in road accident in central Mali: govern ..

37 killed in road accident in central Mali: government

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.