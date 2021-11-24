Tikhanovskaya Suggests Three Part Strategy to Deal With Belarus' Regime

The European Union should apply the same three part strategy that is used to cure viruses toward Belarus' regime, opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The European Union should apply the same three part strategy that is used to cure viruses toward Belarus' regime, opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Wednesday.

"The first part of our strategy should be isolation and non-recognition of Belarusian regime... The second part of our strategy is treatment. We should push back on the regime and limit it's access to the resourses it uses to maintain power... The third part of our strategy is immunity. We need to boost the natural resistance and backbone of Belarusian society," Tikhanovskaya said, speaking in the European Parliament.

Tikhanovskaya also urged the EU to expand assistance to Belarusians and accused Minsk of repeatedly violating human rights and orchestrating the influx of migrants.

After the victory of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 election, the country was plunged into a series of nationwide anti-government protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters maintain that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner.