UrduPoint.com

Tikhanovskaya Suggests Three Part Strategy To Deal With Belarus' Regime

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:21 PM

Tikhanovskaya Suggests Three Part Strategy to Deal With Belarus' Regime

The European Union should apply the same three part strategy that is used to cure viruses toward Belarus' regime, opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The European Union should apply the same three part strategy that is used to cure viruses toward Belarus' regime, opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Wednesday.

"The first part of our strategy should be isolation and non-recognition of Belarusian regime... The second part of our strategy is treatment. We should push back on the regime and limit it's access to the resourses it uses to maintain power... The third part of our strategy is immunity. We need to boost the natural resistance and backbone of Belarusian society," Tikhanovskaya said, speaking in the European Parliament.

Tikhanovskaya also urged the EU to expand assistance to Belarusians and accused Minsk of repeatedly violating human rights and orchestrating the influx of migrants.

After the victory of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 election, the country was plunged into a series of nationwide anti-government protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters maintain that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Immunity European Union Cure Minsk Same Belarus August 2020 Opposition

Recent Stories

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

8 minutes ago
 Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection ..

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" organized by Art ..

18 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmiri youngsters in Srin ..

Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmiri youngsters in Srinagar

4 minutes ago
 Today's Pakistan safer for Minorities: Augustine

Today's Pakistan safer for Minorities: Augustine

5 minutes ago
 Chinese translation of 'Nuskha Hyi Wafa' launched ..

Chinese translation of 'Nuskha Hyi Wafa' launched in Beijing

5 minutes ago
 Fertilizer control rooms set up in Faisalabad

Fertilizer control rooms set up in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.