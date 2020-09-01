UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Supports Babaryko's Idea For Belarusian Opposition Party

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:02 PM

Tikhanovskaya Supports Babaryko's Idea for Belarusian Opposition Party

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran in the Belarusian presidential election, said Tuesday she saw in positive light the idea of politician Viktor Babaryko to set up opposition party Vmeste

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran in the Belarusian presidential election, said Tuesday she saw in positive light the idea of politician Viktor Babaryko to set up opposition party Vmeste.

"Establishing new parties is a positive process and a sign of the drive for democracy.

So I am of good opinion about Viktor Babaryko's initiative to support his own party. Everyone can do this in a free democratic country," Tikhanvskaya said, as quoted in a statement published by her press service.

More Stories From World

