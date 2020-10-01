Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Thursday that "it would be great" if French leader Emmanuel Macron invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the talks between the Belarusian government and the opposition as a mediator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Thursday that "it would be great" if French leader Emmanuel Macron invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the talks between the Belarusian government and the opposition as a mediator.

Tikhanovskaya reiterated that the country's opposition was open for dialogue with the authorities and would like to see neighboring countries as mediators in these talks.

"It would be great if president Macron could invite, for example, Mr.

Putin to participate and mediate these negotiations," Tikhanovskaya told the RTL broadcaster.

On Tuesday, Macron met with Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius. Following the meeting, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the talks, that the Kremlin respected Macron's right to hold meetings with Tikhanovskaya.

According to Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition told Macron that it was ready to engage in a dialogue with Moscow. The French president, in turn, supported this idea, saying that he was willing to facilitate such communication.