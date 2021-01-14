Tikhanovskaya Talks About Targeted Sanctions on Belarus With Lithuanian Economy Minister

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya met with Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite on Thursday to discuss targeted sanctions on Belarus

"Had a very fruitful meeting today with minister of economy and innovation Ausrine Armonaite. We discussed individual & targeted economic sanctions against the regime," she tweeted.

They talked about possible tariff barriers for Belarusian state potash miner Belaruskali in response to detentions of striking workers, as well as about efforts to relocate private companies to Lithuania.

Tikhanovskaya and Armonaite agreed to host a roundtable on reforming the Belarusian economy after President Alexander Lukashenko's ouster. The opposition leader set up a transitional government in Lithuania after losing to Lukashenko in August's presidential race, which she says was rigged.