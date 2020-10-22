Tikhanovskaya Thanks EU Parliament for Sakharov Prize Awarded to Belarus Opposition

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has thanked the European Parliament on Thursday for awarding the Sakharov Prize 2020 to the Belarusian opposition, describing it as an achievement of all protesting Belarusians

Earlier in the day, European Parliament President David Sassoli announced that this year's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought was awarded to the opposition of Belarus, including Tikhanovskaya.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's team thanks the European Parliament for such recognition," her press service said on Telegram, adding that "this award belongs to all the Belarusians who continue our common peaceful struggle.

The award ceremony will be held on December 16 during a plenary session of the parliament in Strasbourg.

Mass opposition protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election in which the incumbent leader, Alexander Lukashenko, secured his sixth consecutive term. The opposition has refused to recognize the official results and continues holding rallies.

The European Union reacted critically to the Belarusian government's initial crackdown on protesters and backed Tikhanovskaya. On October 2, the bloc imposed sanctions against 40 Belarusian officials over electoral fraud and violation of human rights.