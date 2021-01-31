Tikhanovskaya Thanks Lithuanian President for Nominating Her for Nobel Peace Prize

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Sunday expressed her gratitude to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda for nominating her for this year's Nobel peace prize, calling the move "a great expression of solidarity with Belarus."

"Unbelievable moment! Thankful to President Nauseda for nominating me & all people of Belarus for the Nobel Peace Prize. It's a great expression of solidarity with Belarus & acknowledgment of our peaceful fight for freedom that has been inspiring the whole world since last August," Tikhanovskaya wrote on Twitter.

Belarus entered a prolonged political crisis following the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. Western countries have also refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory and slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials over alleged election fraud and crackdown on the opposition.