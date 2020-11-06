Tikhanovskaya to Address Lawmakers From Nordic, Baltic Countries on Friday - Helsinki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former presidential candidate for the Belarusian opposition, will talk about the ongoing political crisis in her country during an online meeting on Friday with chairpersons of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of the Nordic and Baltic countries, the press office of the Finnish legislature said.

"On Friday, November 6, the chairpersons of the foreign affairs committees of the Nordic and Baltic countries will hold an online meeting to discuss current international political issues. One of the topics of discussion is the political situation in Belarus, and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will update participants of the meeting about the issue," the press office of the Finnish parliament said.

The chairpersons will also discuss the effects of the US presidential election and the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltic and Nordic states have been vocal with their criticism of the Belarusian leadership in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win by a landslide, according to the official results. Lawmakers from northern Europe often invite Tikhanovskaya to various official events.

The opposition and its supporters believe that Tikhanovskaya won the election and demonstrations have been ongoing non-stop since mid-August. Meanwhile, Lukashenko blames the post-election crisis on foreign meddling.