Tikhanovskaya to Address UNSC Meeting on Media Freedom in Belarus on Friday - Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will take part in the UN Security Council's online meeting on January 22 to talk about media freedom in her home country, her press service said on Tuesday.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will speak before the UN Security Council. On January 22, the UN Security Council will hold an online meeting on media freedom in Belarus. The meeting was initiated by UNSC members: Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States," her press service wrote on Telegram.

Tikhanovskaya is planning to draw attention to the cases of Igor Losik, the administrator of a popular Telegram channel in Belarus who has been on a hunger strike for over a month while in custody; journalists Katerina Borisevich, Ekaterina Andreeva, Daria Chultsova; as well as media manager Andrei Alexandrov.

She will also raise the case of her arrested husband and opposition blogger, Sergei Tikhanovsky, and his supporters.

The opposition politician intends to seek a formal meeting of the UN Security Council to overcome the crisis in Belarus.

"This is the second UN Security Council meeting with the participation of Tikhanovskaya. The first took place on September 4," the press service added.

Political novice Tikhanovskaya came in second in the August presidential election in Belarus after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who sought his sixth reelection. Amid ensuing anti-government protests that challenged the results, she refused to concede and fled to Lithuania, from where she continues rallying support from Western leaders.