MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The legal team of former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is determined to appeal the Supreme Court's rejection of her complaint over the invalidity of the August 9 presidential election, lawyer Maxim Znak told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Supreme Court refused to launch a case per Tikhanovskaya's complaint into invalidity of the presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. The reasoning was that the case fell outside the court's competence.

"We disagree with the Supreme Court's statement,a supervisory complaint is to follow," Znak said.