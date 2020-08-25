- Home
- World
- News
- Tikhanovskaya to Appeal Belarusian Supreme Court's Waiver of Election Complaint - Lawyer
Tikhanovskaya To Appeal Belarusian Supreme Court's Waiver Of Election Complaint - Lawyer
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:32 PM
The legal team of former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is determined to appeal the Supreme Court's rejection of her complaint over the invalidity of the August 9 presidential election, lawyer Maxim Znak told Sputnik on Tuesday
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The legal team of former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is determined to appeal the Supreme Court's rejection of her complaint over the invalidity of the August 9 presidential election, lawyer Maxim Znak told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Supreme Court refused to launch a case per Tikhanovskaya's complaint into invalidity of the presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. The reasoning was that the case fell outside the court's competence.
"We disagree with the Supreme Court's statement,a supervisory complaint is to follow," Znak said.