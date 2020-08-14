UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya To Create In Belarus Coordination Council For Power Transfer

Tikhanovskaya to Create in Belarus Coordination Council for Power Transfer

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya announced on Friday that she would initiate the creation of a coordination council in the country in order to ensure the transfer of power.

According to the official results of the Central Election Commission, Tikhanovskaya secured 10.1 percent of the vote in the presidential election, and incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1 percent.

"I state that we are ready for dialogue with the authorities. Taking into consideration the events unfolding in the country and the need to implement urgent measures for restoring legitimacy in Belarus, I initiate the creation of a coordination council to provide the transfer of power .

.. The council could include representatives of the civil society, some respected and well-known Belarusians, professionals," Tikhanovskaya said in a statement.

The politician called on Europe and the global community in general to assist the launch of dialogue with the government.

Olga Kovalkova, one of Tikhanovskaya's allies, confirmed to Sputnik that the campaign office would lodge an appeal against the results of the presidential election with the Supreme Court.

The fact that Tikhanovskaya has fled Belarus does not present any obstacle, Kovalkova specified.

"This does not hinder the appeal. Svetlana is free, there are no technical problems. We have 10 days to appeal," Kovalkova said.

