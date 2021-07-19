Tikhanovskaya to Meet With Blinken on Monday - Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will meet with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday to discuss new sanctions against Minsk, her press office said.

Blinken's Monday public schedule does not mention any negotiations with Tikhanovskaya.

"On July 19, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will hold a meeting in Washington DC with US State Secretary Antony Blinken. They will discuss how the US could provide effective assistance to repressed Belarusians and civil society, as well as new sanctions against the regime and closing loopholes in those adopted ones," the statement read.

Tikhanovskaya will also meet with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet the same day, followed by meetings with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and several senators on Tuesday, according to her press office.

The Belarusian opposition leader will stay in Washington until July 23. Then, she will have meetings in New York from July 24-27, in San Francisco - from July 28-29, and in Los Angeles - from July 30-31.

After incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won the Belarusian presidential race in August 2020 for the sixth time, the country witnessed massive protests by the opposition contesting the outcome. The opposition claims electoral fraud, asserting that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The West has sided with the opposition and refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory.