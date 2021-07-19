UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya To Meet With Blinken On Monday - Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Tikhanovskaya to Meet With Blinken on Monday - Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will meet with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday to discuss new sanctions against Minsk, her press office said.

Blinken's Monday public schedule does not mention any negotiations with Tikhanovskaya.

"On July 19, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will hold a meeting in Washington DC with US State Secretary Antony Blinken. They will discuss how the US could provide effective assistance to repressed Belarusians and civil society, as well as new sanctions against the regime and closing loopholes in those adopted ones," the statement read.

Tikhanovskaya will also meet with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet the same day, followed by meetings with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and several senators on Tuesday, according to her press office.

The Belarusian opposition leader will stay in Washington until July 23. Then, she will have meetings in New York from July 24-27, in San Francisco - from July 28-29, and in Los Angeles - from July 30-31.

After incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won the Belarusian presidential race in August 2020 for the sixth time, the country witnessed massive protests by the opposition contesting the outcome. The opposition claims electoral fraud, asserting that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The West has sided with the opposition and refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory.

Related Topics

Washington Civil Society San Francisco Victoria Minsk Los Angeles Same New York July August 2020 From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Hajj: 60,000 pilgrims converge at Maidan-e-Arafat ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Islam ..

26 minutes ago

The kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador's daughter ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 hour ago

The Holy Kaaba gets a new Kiswa

1 hour ago

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.