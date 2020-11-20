UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya To Set Up Center In Vilnius To Collect Data On Rights Violations In Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has announced plans to set up a center in Lithuania that will gather data on rights violations against Belarusian protesters.

According to the opposition figure's press service, Tikhanovskaya shared her intention with Prime Minister Mark Rutte during her visit to the Netherlands, which is taking place from November 19-20.

"At a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte, she said that it is very important for the people of Belarus that cases of human rights violations would be referred to the International Criminal Court in the Hague. Svetlana also announced the creation of a center of universal jurisdiction in Vilnius that will collect data on the regime's crimes against peaceful Belarusians," the statement read.

The sides also discussed economic sanctions on Belarus' state enterprises.

"Tikhanovskaya stated that Belarusians need the international community's help and added that support for democracy and human rights is not interference in internal affairs. Rutte said that the Netherlands continues to help Belarus: the kingdom has already allocated $1.6 million to support the [Belarusian] civil society," the press service added.

Belarus has been facing mass anti-government protests since early August, when the opposition refused to recognize incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's reelection. The EU has also rejected the election results and slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials whom it holds accountable for quelling the protests.

Political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came in second in the election, fled to Lithuania, from where she continues rallying support from European leaders.

