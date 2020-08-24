Tikhanovskaya to Speak at EU Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee on Situation in Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

The Foreign Affairs Committee of theEuropean Parliament will hear Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at an extraordinary video meeting on Tuesday dedicated to Belarus, the European Parliament said in a statement on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Foreign Affairs Committee of theEuropean Parliament will hear Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at an extraordinary video meeting on Tuesday dedicated to Belarus, the European Parliament said in a statement on Monday.

" MEPs [Members of the European Parliament] will debate the recent developments in Belarus after the 9 August presidential election with opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and EEAS [European External Action Service] Secretary General Helga Schmid," the statement read.

David McAllister, the chair of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, in turn, said that he was happy that Tikhanovskaya had accepted the invitation to give a statement.

"Happy that Svetlana #Tikhanovskaya followed the invitation to give a statement @EP_ForeignAff tomorrow. Extraordinary meeting on #Belarus is important and timely to signal our solidarity with the Belarusian people.

Also, looking forward to have an EoV with @HelgaSchmid_EU," McAllister wrote on Twitter.

The committee said earlier in the day that the EU lawmakers would reconsider the cooperation with Belarus within the Eastern Partnership framework during the meeting.

The extraordinary meeting is scheduled to take place via video conferencing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brussels time (09:00-11:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Tikhanovskaya is presently in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, where she self-exiled shortly after the election day.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Tikhanovskaya, won the election.