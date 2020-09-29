Tikhanovskaya to Visit Berlin October 5-6, Meeting With Merkel Possible - Press Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the former Belarusian presidential candidate, will visit the German capital of Berlin from October 5-6, her press secretary Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be possible

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the former Belarusian presidential candidate, will visit the German capital of Berlin from October 5-6, her press secretary Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be possible.

"There are such plans," Krasulina confirmed when asked by a Sputnik correspondent whether Tikhanovskaya, who is currently based in Lithuania, would travel to Berlin next week.

According to Krasulina, the detailed itinerary for the visit is yet to be confirmed, although the German cabinet has issued an invitation.

"So far, [the agenda] is being discussed, but in principle, there is an invitation from Merkel's cabinet to visit. But we do not yet know with whom specifically [Tikhanovskaya will meet]," the press secretary stated.

The former presidential candidate, who met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius on Tuesday, told the Radio France Internationale broadcaster of her plans to visit the German capital.

Tikhanovskaya finished in second place in the August 9 Belarusian presidential election, behind incumbent Alexander Lukashenko who won a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition figure and her supporters have refused to recognize the results of the vote.

On Monday, Tikhanovskaya announced her support of targeted individual sanctions against supporters of Lukashenko, as the EU seeks to enact punitive measures against the Belarusian government.