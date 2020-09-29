UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya To Visit Berlin October 5-6, Meeting With Merkel Possible - Press Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:22 PM

Tikhanovskaya to Visit Berlin October 5-6, Meeting With Merkel Possible - Press Secretary

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the former Belarusian presidential candidate, will visit the German capital of Berlin from October 5-6, her press secretary Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be possible

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the former Belarusian presidential candidate, will visit the German capital of Berlin from October 5-6, her press secretary Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be possible.

"There are such plans," Krasulina confirmed when asked by a Sputnik correspondent whether Tikhanovskaya, who is currently based in Lithuania, would travel to Berlin next week.

According to Krasulina, the detailed itinerary for the visit is yet to be confirmed, although the German cabinet has issued an invitation.

"So far, [the agenda] is being discussed, but in principle, there is an invitation from Merkel's cabinet to visit. But we do not yet know with whom specifically [Tikhanovskaya will meet]," the press secretary stated.

The former presidential candidate, who met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius on Tuesday, told the Radio France Internationale broadcaster of her plans to visit the German capital.

Tikhanovskaya finished in second place in the August 9 Belarusian presidential election, behind incumbent Alexander Lukashenko who won a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition figure and her supporters have refused to recognize the results of the vote.

On Monday, Tikhanovskaya announced her support of targeted individual sanctions against supporters of Lukashenko, as the EU seeks to enact punitive measures against the Belarusian government.

Related Topics

Election Vote France German Visit Berlin Vilnius Lithuania Angela Merkel May August October From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

38 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

53 minutes ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

1 hour ago

Curbs against AI-India designed to hide crimes aga ..

1 hour ago

US Presidential debate to influence crucial 5% und ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.