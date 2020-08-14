Tikhanovskaya Urges Belarusian City Mayors to Organize Peaceful Rallies on Weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition presidential candidate, on Friday called on city mayors to organize peaceful rallies across the country on Saturday and Sunday.

"The situation is critical.

It pains me to see what has been happening in my country in the last few days," Tikhanovskaya said in a video message.

"We need to stop violence on the streets of Belarusian cities. I'm calling on the authorities to stop it [violence] and launch a dialogue. I am asking all city mayors to organize peaceful rallies in every city on August 15 and [August] 16," Tikhanovskaya said.