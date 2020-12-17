UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Tikhanovskaya Urges European Countries to Expand Sanctions Against Belarusian Officials

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader in exile and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in an interview with Estonia's ERR broadcaster on Thursday urged European countries to expand targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials and companies supporting President Alexander Lukashenko over alleged election fraud.

Earlier this week, Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with the New Yorker magazine that Europe only expressed concerns about the political crisis in Belarus but could not actually do anything about it. Though European countries have been working on introducing economic sanctions against Belarusian officials for several months, the process is rather slow and complicated, with the leaders "always looking over their shoulders at Russia," she added.

"As a matter of fact, we were waiting for rather fast and strong assistance from European countries and it was rather strange that these sanctions took such a long time but we have what we have and we have to make do with this. So now we are asking, or even demanding, expansions of these sanctions because there are too few people on this list," Tikhanovskaya, who is currently based in Lithuania, told the Estonian broadcaster.

According to the politician, both personal and economic sanctions should be extended on Belarusian officials to "cut Lukashenko from any financial aid."

At the same time, the opposition leader expressed gratitude to European and other democratic countries that did not recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president, as they gave the opposition figures "real inspiration" that they were not alone.

After the August 9 presidential election resulted in incumbent Lukashenko's victory, Belarus has been gripped by mass protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters believe that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.

