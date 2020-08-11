Tikhanovskaya Urges Supporters in Belarus to Avoid Going Out to Protest

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has left the country for Lithuania, urged her supporters to adhere to law and stop going out in the street to protest.

After Sunday's presidential election, Minsk and a number of other cities in Belarus saw two nights of unrest.

"People of Belarus, I am urging you to be reasonable and comply with the law. I do not want blood and violence. I am asking you not to resist the police, not to take to squares so as not to put your lives in danger. Protect yourself and your loved ones," Tikhanovskaya said.