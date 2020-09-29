UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Wants France To Engage In Talks On New Election In Belarus - Press Service

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Tikhanovskaya Wants France to Engage in Talks on New Election in Belarus - Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is currently holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Lithuanian capital, she seeks France's participation in  negotiations on a new presidential election in Belarus, Tikhanovskaya's press service said on Tuesday.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is currently holding a meeting with Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius. The talks will focus on the possibility to arrange negotiations on a new presidential election in Belarus and the possible mediation of other countries, including France," the opposition figure's press service said in a statement.

"It is highly important that European countries do not stay indifferent to the events in Belarus. France, as one of the oldest democracies, understands us perfectly well. This is why I am going to remind Macron of our key goal, a new free and transparent election, which should be held this year," Tikhanovskaya said, as quoted in the statement.

